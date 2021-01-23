Overnight forecast Saturday, January 23, 2021

Breezy conditions will diminish throughout the overnight hours and there will no longer be any precipitation. You’ll be able to see the night sky and the moon with a partially to mostly clear night. However, it will be cooler than normal with lows dipping into the teens.

Winds will be calm Sunday however, cloud cover will gradually increase. So if you want to catch a glimpse of the sun you’ll have to be an early riser. As clouds thicken up, highs will only reach into the low 30s for the afternoon hours. Lows will dip into the 20s.

The next winter system will be headed towards the region for the start of the week. Specific details will be known closer to the day however, snow and a wintry mix are expected from this system. The main threat that will be monitored is to how much freezing rain or sleet will be in the mix.

Most of Monday will be mainly cloudy and dry with a wintry mix developing from the south during the late afternoon hours. That will continue to develop and push northward during the overnight hours. Snow will be seen to the north, especially north of I-80, while the southern half of the region will see a wintry mix Tuesday. This will be seen throughout Tuesday before coming to an end Tuesday night as some flurries or light snow.

Conditions will become quiet for the second half of the week. There will be a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday with highs reaching into the 30s. Some more clouds roll back in Thursday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. But more sunshine will return for the end of the week. Sunshine with a few clouds will be seen Friday with highs once again reaching into the 30s.