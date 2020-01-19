Overnight Forecast, Saturday January 18, 2020

Tonight temperatures will fall from the upper 30s to lower 40s into the lower to mid 20s. We will have some showers switching over to snow showers as a cold front moves through. Sunday will be a cold and blustery day. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. Use caution while driving, snow could be blown back onto the roadways and with the cold air there will be icy spots. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 20s. The winds will make it feel even colder. Sunday night we will have patchy clouds and temperatures will tumble. Winds will diminish a bit Sunday night and temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens.

The upcoming week is going to be cold to start. We will have below average temperatures. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 30s. Monday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Monday night we will be clear as temperatures drop into the lower to mid teens. Some spots may even fall into the single digits. Tuesday we will also be a dry day. Tuesday there will be a partly sunny day. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night will be clear and temperatures will be in the lower to mid teens.

Things will start to change on Wednesday. High pressure will be over top of Central PA on Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday will reach the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be light on Wednesday. Wednesday we will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be light from the southwest ushering in milder air to the region. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday night we will be in the lower to mid 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Friday will also be mild. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 40s. We will have sunshine to start Friday, and then clouds will be increasing. Friday night will be cloudy with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Our next low-pressure system will move through on Saturday. We will be cloudy with some rainfall Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Later Saturday we will see the shower activity switching to some snow showers. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the 30s with a mix of clouds and some sunshine.