Overnight forecast Saturday, February 6, 2021

Winds will especially diminish by this evening however, cloud cover will increase once again. This will make it a partly to mostly cloudy night. Overnight temperatures will also be seasonable with lows sitting around 20 degrees.

By the time Sunday rolls around it will be cloudy. There has also been a low pressure system we’ve been tracking for potential snowfall. However, this looks to stay to the southeast. Therefore, the region will miss out on any substantial snowfall. At most, an inch or two can be expected during the first half of the day. Then winds will turn breezing. Highs will reach 30 degrees or just fall short. Lows will be in the teens and single digits.

Monday will be a rather tranquil start to the week. There will be sunshine with times of passing clouds. Highs will reach into the low 30s. We will keep an eye out the next potential for wintry weather Tuesday. So far the system looks to bring snow however, there is a chance for a wintry mix.

Wednesday will be another quiet day but it will be cold. It will be mainly dry with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Highs will only reach into the 20s for the day then drop into the teens and single digits overnight. Temperature wise, things won’t change much for Thursday. But snow showers will be thrown into the mix.

The week will come to a close with more winter precipitation. It will continue to be cloudy Friday with snow showers moving through. Highs will just break 30 degrees in some spots and lows will dip into the teens.