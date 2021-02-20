Overnight forecast Saturday, February 20, 2021

Any lingering snow in spots will come to an end. In addition, cloud cover will gradually decrease throughout the overnight hours. With less cloud cover keeping warmth in, it will be a cold night. Temperatures will be ten degrees below average with lows dipping into the teens and single digits.

Conditions will moderate for the end of the weekend as high pressure slides into the area. There will be a good deal of sunshine however, it won’t last long. Sunshine will mix with clouds as the day progresses. Temperatures will be closer to average with highs in the 30s. Lows will dip into the 20s overnight and cloud cover will continue to thicken ahead of the next system.

Unfortunately, a slushy mix will kick off the week. The day will begin with some snow showers that will mix with rain especially during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach into the 30s for the day. Tuesday will hang on to cloud cover across the region. There will also be a chance for a sprinkle or flurry in spots. That will be a frequent theme through the rest of the week. There will also be a spike in temperatures.

There will be clouds and some sun both Wednesday and Thursday. Once again, there will be a chance for light rain or snow shower in spots for both days. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs cracking 50 degrees in most spots. Temperatures will continue to be warmer than average Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

We’ll keep an eye on a system passing to the south Friday. Clouds and some snow showers may brush counties along the southern border. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 40s.