Overnight forecast Saturday, February 15, 2020

Moving into the evening and overnight hours cloud cover will begin to increase but it will remain dry. Overnight temperatures will not be as cold as the previous night with lows expected to dip into the 20s. That’s right where we should be for this time of year.

The sun will go back into hiding for the end of the weekend. Even though Sunday will see more cloud cover, it will be warmer. Temperatures will return to being a few degrees above average with highs in the low 40s. Some patchy drizzle or flurries will also be possible in some spots. Overnight lows will hang around 30 degrees.

The start of the work week will see periods of clouds and sun with mainly dry conditions. It will also be a few degrees warmer across the region with highs reaching the mid 40s. The next system will be working its way in overnight. Therefore, a wintry mix is expected during the onset of precipitation before switching to rain showers.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the upper 40s. It will remain cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. By the overnight hours any lingering precipitation will transition to some flurries and snow showers. Some snow will carry over into Wednesday morning otherwise; a mainly cloudy sky will break for some sunshine as the day progresses. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs breaking 40 degrees.

Temperatures will return to average for the end of the week. Highs will sit around the freezing mark Thursday. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen along with some stray flurries. Then the week will come to a close with ample sunshine and highs in the 30s.

