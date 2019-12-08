Overnight forecast Saturday, December 7, 2019

Conditions will remain dry overnight. It will also be cold with lows dipping into the 20s under a mostly clear sky.

Then end of the weekend will be mostly dry but cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day. Although we won’t see as much sunshine as Saturday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Highs will reach into the 40s. A mix of cloud cover will be seen for the overnight hours with lows dipping into the 30s. The majority of the night will be dry however, there is a slight chance for a few showers late.

The next system will be moving through for the first half of the week. It will be cloudy Monday with highs in the low 40s. Light to moderate rain will also work through the region. It will remain warm overnight with temperatures hanging around 40 degrees. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs breaking 50 degrees but don’t let that fool you. Temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. It will also remain cloudy with showers. Then, showers will mix with snow overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Wednesday will start off with a mainly cloudy sky before those clouds break up later in the day. Highs will only reach into the 30s and some flurries will be passing through. Lows will dip into the teens overnight. Conditions will clear out Thursday but the region will feel an arctic blast of air. Highs will only reach into the 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will once again dip into the teens overnight under a mainly clear sky.

Unfortunately, the next system looks to move in for the weekend. Friday will see a mix of clouds with a few peaks of sunshine and highs in the 30s. The majority of the day will be dry however, a wintry mix looks to move in late. Highs will reach into the 40s Saturday and a mix of rain and snow will be passing through.

