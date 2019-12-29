Overnight forecast Saturday, December 28, 2019

Cloud cover will thicken for the overnight hours and temperatures will be close to our average high for this time of year. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s. It will be mainly dry however, some patchy drizzle cannot be ruled out.

It will remain cloudy Sunday and rain will develop as the day goes on. Light to moderate rain will be moving through and highs will reach into the 40s. Overnight temperatures will be 20 degrees above average for this time of year with lows only dipping into the low 40s. Rain will continue through the nighttime hours. Gloomy and rainy conditions will carry into the new week before some clearing is seen later in the week.

Monday will begin with a mainly cloudy sky and scattered showers will continue to be seen. However, rain will begin tapering off after noon. Then the region will see a few breaks in the clouds allowing some sunshine to peek through. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the mid 50s. Some spots may even break 60 degrees.

There will be a big difference in temperatures moving from Monday to Tuesday. Highs will only reach into the 30s Tuesday. It will be the coldest day of the week but it is closer to average for this time of year. Some flurries and scattered snow showers will also be possible throughout the day.

Thursday will be another average day for Central Pennsylvania. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen alone with lingering snow showers or flurries. Highs will reach into the mid 30s. A little more sunshine will be seen Thursday before cloud cover thickens later in the day. It will also be warmer with highs in the low 40s.

The next system will move in for the end of the week. Temperatures will once again reach into the low 40s Friday. It will also be mostly cloudy with showers passing through. Cloudy conditions along with a lingering shower and possibly a few flurries will carry over into the start of the weekend.

