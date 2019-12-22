Overnight forecast Saturday, December 21, 2019

It will be seasonably cool tonight with lows dipping into the 20s. It will also be a quiet and dry night under a mostly clear sky.

The end of the weekend will see more sunshine with a mostly sunny sky expected Sunday. It will also be mild with highs reaching into the mid 40s. This will be pushing ten degrees above average for this time of year. The overnight hours will remain dry under a mainly clear sky and lows will dip into the 20s. The stretch of sunny and dry weather will carry over into the new week. It will also be mild for this time of year with temperatures looking to flirt with the 50s into Christmas.

The week will begin with a mostly sunny sky Monday and highs look to break 50 degrees. Highs will once again reach into the upper 40s Tuesday. The day will start off mostly sunny before cloud cover gradually increases. Overnight temperatures will also be ten degrees above average with lows around the freezing mark.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday and temperatures will remain above average. Highs will reach into the mid 40s and lows will hang around the freezing mark. More clouds will continue to filter in through the end of the week. As this happens, high temperatures won’t be as warm as earlier in the week but will still be warmer than average.



Thursday and Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 40s. There is also a slight chance for a stray shower Friday. A cloudy sky and the chance for showers will carry over into the weekend.

