Overnight forecast Saturday, December 14, 2019

Wind speeds will also pick up through the afternoon hours. By the evening and overnight hours, showers will be mixing with snow. Lows will hang around the freezing mark but damp and gusty conditions will make it feel slightly cooler. The rest of the night will continue to see some scattered snow showers and flurries.

It will remain mostly cloudy into Sunday with lingering scattered snow showers. However, there will be some clearing allowing a few peaks of sunshine may be seen before the day comes to a close. Highs will reach into the mid 30s for the day however, gusty winds will create wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. A few flurries will linger into the overnight hours otherwise, it will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures for the night will be around average with lows dipping into the 20s.

The next big system will move into Central Pennsylvania for the new week. Cloud cover will thicken and a wintry mix of precipitation will gradually move in. Snow showers look to kick off the event then a mix of rain and snow will be seen. This will be followed by mainly rain showers however, periods of an icy mix cannot be ruled out. Highs will reach into the 30s for the day.

Similar conditions will carry over into Tuesday. Rain showers will last into Tuesday with periods of an icy mix before precipitation transitions into to snow showers later in the day. Highs will once again reach into the 30s. It will be slightly cooler Wednesday with highs struggling to reach 30 degrees. A little more sunshine will be seen under a partly sunny sky. Once again periods of flurries cannot be ruled out.

Conditions look to dry out by the end of the week and temperatures will sit around the mid 30s. Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sun. A stray flurry may also be seen. A good deal of sunshine will last into Friday before more cloud cover builds back into the region.

