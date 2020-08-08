Overnight forecast Saturday, August 8, 2020

Temperatures were at or just below average this week which was a welcomed change from the heat the region experienced over the past month. If you’re not one for cooler air and prefer the heat then you will enjoy the next few days.

High pressure building this weekend brought more sunshine to the region today. It was also the start of a warming trend with highs reaching into the 80s in most spots. You may have gotten away with just a fan running today but as temperatures warm, you’ll want to turn on the air conditioner.

The region will manage to squeeze out at least one more comfortable night. Conditions will remain dry under a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will dip into the lower 60s just noticeable humidity. Therefore, you might be able to hold off with the air conditioner until the next few nights. Some areas of fog will also develop.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs reaching into the upper 80s. While you may break a sweat, it will be a good day to spend outdoors enjoying those summertime plans and activities. There will be plenty of sunshine across the region and humidity levels look to stay in check. It will be another mainly clear night with lows around the mid 60s.

The heat will stick around for the new week. Temperatures look to break 90 degrees Monday with the sun still shining. While sunshine is nice, it certainly is not helping out those areas in Central Pennsylvania under moderate drought conditions. Fortunately, some rain looks to return as the week progresses.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. It’ll also be another warm day with highs just falling short of 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through Wednesday otherwise it will be variably cloudy. Temperatures are expected to sit around the mid 80s.

Once the front moves through temperatures will be somewhat regulated as highs gradually return to normal. There will be a mix of clouds with some sun Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A couple more showers and thunderstorms are still expected to linger in the region for the day.

Unsettled contains will continue through the end of the week. It’ll be partly to mostly cloudy Friday with another wave of thunderstorms passing through. It will remain variably cloudy into the weekend with more chances for showers and thunderstorms.