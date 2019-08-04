Overnight forecast Saturday, August 3, 2019





Some showers and thunderstorms also popped up in a few areas after noon. Any lingering showers will diminish overnight, and it will be seasonal under a mainly clear sky. Fog will be possible in areas that saw rain earlier I the day and lows will around the 60s.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday. The day will begin with dry conditions under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will once again reach into the low 80s. Most areas will be dry all day however, a popup shower or thunderstorm cannot be rule out during the afternoon. It will be another seasonal and quiet night with lows in the 60s.

Typical summer days will continue into the new week. The sun will continue to shine across the region Monday with a few clouds passing through at times. Highs will reach into the low 80s and lows will dip into the 60s. It will be another mainly dry day, but a stray shower or thunderstorm may wander through some spots. Besides highs being a degree or two warmer today, Tuesday will be the same as Monday.

Things will become more active by the middle of the week. A cold front will be sweeping through bringing better chances for showers and thunderstorms to the region. Wednesday will be variably cloudy and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be passing through. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Thursday and showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible throughout the day.

A lingering shower or thunderstorm may carry over into Friday otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds will be seen. Things look to dry out by next weekend.