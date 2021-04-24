Overnight forecast Saturday, April 24, 2021

Showers will continue to stream into the region during the evening hours. Overnight, showers will turn into a steadier rain for most areas. Overnight temperatures will be slightly mild with lows only dipping into the mid 40s.

It will be cloudy Sunday morning and there will be some lingering showers especially, during the morning hours. By the afternoon, some sunshine will break through the clouds and highs will be at or just below 60 degrees. It will also be breezy. Conditions will continue to clear out during the evening and nighttime hours.

Sunshine returns Monday and there will be quite a warming trend throughout the week. Highs in the low to mid 60s will accompany sunshine Monday. By Tuesday, sunshine will mix with some clouds and highs will reach into the upper 70s! If that wasn;t warm enough, highs will reach the low 80s Wednesday. Unfortunately, there will be more cloud cover with the chance for a sprinkle late.

There will be more clouds than sunshine Thursday but it will be another warmer than average day with highs in the low 80s. Showers will also develop from the west overnight. A shower is possible in spots Friday otherwise it will be mainly cloudy. It will also be cooler with highs in the upper 60s.