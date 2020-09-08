Overnight forecast Monday, September 7, 2020

Any lingering showers in northwestern counties will taper off this evening. There will still be a few clouds hanging around tonight but there will be a little clearing. Lows will dip into the upper 50s under partially to mostly clear sky. Dewpoints will be in the upper 50s and will creep into the 60s into tomorrow. Therefore, you may be on the fence about turning on the air conditioner tonight. Otherwise, a fan will do.

It’ll be a warmer than average day Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. There will be sunshine with a few passing clouds throughout the day.Then, there will be a slight pattern change for the second half of the week as some unsettled weather moves in. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen throughout Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A front sweeps through which will help spark showers and thunderstorms in the region Thursday. Highs will once again reach into the upper 70s and low 80s.Temperatures will be close to average Friday and the chance for a stray thundershower will be very small. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sun.

Temperatures will stay around average during the weekend with highs around the mid 70s. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Saturday and Sunday. A shower or storm will be possible Saturday. Then, there will be more chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Temperatures will once again reach into the low to mid 70s Monday under a mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm will also be seen.