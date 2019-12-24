Overnight forecast Monday, December 23, 2019

Most of the overnight hours will be mostly clear however, some patchy clouds will build in some spots. Temperatures will be close to seasonal with lows in the 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a few peaks of sunshine. Highs once again reach into the mid to upper 40s. Then, the long stretch of dry weather will come to an end by the weekend. It will remain cloudy Friday with some patchy drizzle possible in spots. Highs will reach into the 40s for the day. Similar conditions will be seen Saturday however, showers will gradually move into Central Pennsylvania during the overnight hours.

Rain will carry over into Sunday with scattered showers expected throughout the day. By the overnight hours rain will mix with snow. Lingering rain showers and/or flurries will be seen Monday with periods of clouds and sunshine. As this system moves through, cooler air will filter in which means temperatures will return to average. Highs will reach into the upper 30s Monday.

