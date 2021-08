CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County detected an outbreak of kennel cough within the shelter's dog population, prompting a 10-day quarantine and strict procedure of treatments and health protocols.

Kennel cough is a serious and highly communicable airborne illness that is most often contracted in larger groups of dogs. Ultimately, kennel cough is highly treatable. Healthy adult dogs typically easily recover, while puppies under the age of 6 months and immunocompromised dogs may need more in-depth treatment.