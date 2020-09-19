Overnight forecast Friday, September 18, 2020

This evening will be mainly clear. With winds out of the north and a clear sky, the temperatures will quickly fall and fall quite low. The lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s. There is a Freeze Warning for Elk county. Cameron, Clearfield, and Jefferson counties are under a Frost Advisory. Bring those plants inside or cover them up with blankets and towels.

This weekend will be mainly clear and chilly. Saturday will be sunny and cool. The high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Saturday night will be clear and cold. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Widespread frost will be an issue. Bring your plants inside at night and if you cant then cover them up with blankets or towels.