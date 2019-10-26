Overnight forecast Friday, October 25, 2019

High pressure passing to the north of the state will keep the region mainly into Saturday. However, conditions will change for the weekend as a low-pressure system moves into the area. Some spots may see some sunshine earlier in the day before cloud cover thickens up. Showers also begin to trickle in by the afternoon and because of the clouds and rain highs only reached into the 50s. Cloud cover and showers will linger during the evening. Then, rain will become steadier overnight. Temperatures will be mild with lows hanging around 50 degrees.

Gloomy conditions will carry over into Sunday. Steadier rain will continue for the morning hours before breaking down into scattered showers. With some clearing expected later in the day, temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching into the mid-60s. Things will dry out overnight, but a few clouds will continue to hang around the region. Lows will dip into the 40s.

High pressure builds back in on Monday which will help bring some sunshine back to the area. It will be mostly to partly sunny Monday with continued mild temperatures. Highs will hang around the mid-60s. Similar conditions will be seen Tuesday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will once again reach into the 60s. Also, some stray may popup in spots.

Wednesday will see a mixture of cloud cover and it will be slightly cooler. The region can also expect to see scattered showers passing through. High temperatures will follow a gradual decline through the rest of the week. It will remain mostly cloudy Thursday with showers moving through. Highs will only reach into the 50s.

While conditions will clear out and dry up Friday, it will be the coolest day of the week. Highs will reach into the 40s which is closer to the average low for this time of year.