Overnight forecast Friday, November 27, 2020

It will remain mostly cloudy overnight with drizzle or a sprinkle across Central Pennsylvania. Overnight lows will also be slightly above average but still cool. Lows will dip into the upper 30s.

After back to back grey and wet weekends this one will be a great one to get out and maybe search for that Christmas tree. It will also be perfect for other holiday festivities. There will be a mix of clouds and sun Saturday and highs will just break 50 degrees. Lows will hang around the freezing mark.

There will be plenty of sunshine Sunday, making it another great day to head outdoors. While the majority of the day will be sunny, clouds will gradually mix in ahead of the next system. Highs will once again break 50 degrees. Lows will dip into the mid 30s.

After a quiet weekend, the weather will turn active moving into the new week. The next system will be working through for the first half of the week bringing rain and then snow. Monday will be cloudy with developing showers turning into steady rain. Temperatures will be right around average with highs reaching the mid 40s.

Conditions will turn cool progressing through the rest of the week. Highs will only reach into the upper 30s Tuesday. It will be another cloudy day with rain and snow showers making the transition to just snow. Lows overnight will drop into the 20s.

It will stay cool Wednesday with highs around the mid 30s and scattered snow showers blowing through. With lows dipping into the 20s it will be another cold night across Central Pennsylvania. Temperatures will remain below average into Thursday with a mix of clouds, some sun and some lingering flurries.