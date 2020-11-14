Overnight Forecast Friday, November 13, 2020

Any fog will evaporate away fast Saturday morning. Then we will have sunshine for a time then clouds will start to increase from the west to the east during the afternoon into the evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The next system will bring us some periods of rain on Sunday. It will also become quite windy ahead of a warm front and there could even be a rumble of thunder as it moves through the region. Temperatures will rise into the 50s but may start to drop later in the day.

Behind this system, Monday will be mostly cloudy, windy and colder. A second approaching front may bring a shower or two to the area. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s with the wind making it feel colder than that. Even colder air will press into the region with a gusty wind along with scattered flurries and snow showers on Tuesday. Temperatures most of Tuesday will be in the 30s. There will still be the chance for a flurry in places on Wednesday; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine with a chilly breeze. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s to near 40. Thursday will not be quite as cool with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. We’ll have clouds and some sunshine with a shower possibility on Friday with highs close to 50.