Overnight forecast Friday, March 26, 2021

Saturday will be a nice day with sunshine mixed with some clouds. The afternoon is going to be nice and comfortable with highs mostly in the middle to upper 60s. Another front will bring a round of showers later Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will be slow to rise on Sunday with temperatures slowly rising through the 50s, but the showers should come to an end later in the day. That combined with a westerly wind will help temperatures to pop up into the lower 60s in places later in the day. Behind that front we are going to have a cooler start to next week.

Monday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with a cool breeze. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s with only a few spots staying stuck in the upper 40s. Tuesday will still be a bit cool with sunshine mixing with and then giving way to clouds. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. Unsettled weather returns on Wednesday with variable cloudiness, showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 60. Behind that system it will be a chilly end to next week. Thursday will turn windy and colder again with variable cloudiness. A touch of rain, even some wet snow can’t be ruled out with highs only in the lower to middle 40s. Friday will also be brisk and chilly with clouds, some sunshine and highs in the 40s.