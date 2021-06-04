Overnight forecast Friday, June 4, 2021

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- State Police are continuing their investigation into a double murder that happened in Mount Union 12 years ago and a cash reward is being offered for information on the case.

Troopers responded to a residence at Chestnut Terrace Apartments on Federal Drive on January 3, 2009, for a report of two deceased females. The investigation revealed that two women died from gunshot wounds within the home.