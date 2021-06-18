Overnight forecast Friday, June 18, 2021

During the evening, those thunderstorms started to approach Central PA. That brought the threat for some severe weather with it. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be a possibility during the early nighttime hours. Then, activity will start to die down. Dewpoints will start to increase making it feel more sticky and low will dip into the 60s.

Saturday will be another warm day with highs expected to break into the 80s. Dewpoints will continue to rise which means it will feel more humid. There will also be a mix of clouds and some sun. The day will once again see the chance for some scattered thunderstorms.

By the time Father’s Day rolls around, conditions look to be drier but warm and humid. Highs will reach into the low to mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. While it was a drier day, unsettled conditions will return to kick off the week.

Monday will become variably cloudy as more scattered thunderstorms look to sweep through. Humid conditions will remain in the region as highs once again break into the 80s during the afternoon. Tuesday will also hold the chance for some thunderstorms but conditions will start to feel a little better. Highs will be in the upper 70s and dewpoints will start to decrease.

The middle of the week will be pleasant. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and no humidity. By Thursday, temperatures will break 80 degrees in a handful of areas with sunshine and a few clouds.