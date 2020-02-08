Overnight forecast Friday, February 7, 2020

Saturday will feature clouds, some sunshine along with just a couple of isolated flurries. The best chance will be very early and very late in the day and west of Route 219. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s. A weak system passing near to just south of our area will give us a touch of light snow or flurries Saturday night into very early Sunday. Accumulations will be an inch or less. The rest of Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine. Highs on Sunday in the 30s to near 40.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue early next week as we remain in the battle between cold to our north and mild air to the south. The first of several disturbances will bring plenty a wintry mix to the area on Monday. This mix of snow, ice and rain should go to all rain during the afternoon hours with temperatures climbing through the 30s and into the lower 40s in places. Another disturbance will bring clouds and just the chance for showers on Tuesday. Once again, a wintry mix cannot be ruled out in places. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 40s. We’ll have a break on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower 40s. Another disturbance will bring a wintry mix or rain on Thursday with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s. Behind that disturbance, Friday will be windy and a little colder with clouds and sunshine with just the chance for some flurries. Highs will be in the 30s. It will stay seasonably chilly for the following weekend.