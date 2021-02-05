Overnight Forecast Friday, February 5, 2021

We’ll continue to have some flurries and scattered snow showers tonight. There will be little accumulation. As a disturbance passes to the east there will be some clearing by the time the sun rises.

Saturday will feature sunshine and a few clouds with a cold wind. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s with the wind making it feel colder than that. There are two systems that will pass close to the area Saturday night into early Sunday. One front will pass to our north with a stronger storm system to the south. Right now it looks like we are sandwiched between the two systems. We’ll have a good deal of clouds on Sunday with scattered snow showers to the north, but a period of light snow to the south. Most of us will have a coating to an inch, though locations near and south of Route 22 will have an inch or two. Behind this system, clouds will break Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the 20s to near 30.