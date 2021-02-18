Overnight Forecast, Friday, February 18, 2021

The worst of the storm system is now out of the area; however, we will still have snow showers around tonight. These will be enough to bring a fresh covering to many spots. A couple of heavier bands of snow may bring even another inch or so to some locations. Do keep in mind there will be some slippery spots tonight into Friday morning and that wet spots could freeze up.

Friday will be a brisk day but not as cold as recent days. There will be clouds and some sunshine near and east of I-99. There will be more clouds and some scattered flurries and snow showers to the west. Highs will be range from the upper 20s where the clouds are more stubborn to the middle 30s to the east. Temperatures may start to fall in the afternoon as the wind picks up. Saturday will be blustery and cold with clouds, some sunshine and still the chance for some snow showers or flurries. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30. Saturday night will be very cold with a clearer sky and less wind. Lows will be in the single digits to the lower teens. Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. The next system will bring some snow and rain showers on Monday. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny but milder with highs near to just above 40. Wednesday will feature clouds and sunshine with a milder afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Some places will make a run toward 50° later next week.