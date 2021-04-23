Overnight forecast Friday, April 23, 2021

Over the weekend temperatures will start to rebound back to more seasonable levels. Today we will have sunshine with cclouds mixing in this afternoon. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight there will be a clear sky with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday we will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s with a cloud sky and showers move in. Sunday will be cloudy with showers and clouds may try to break late in the day for some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the 40s.