The drought situation has not improved, in fact, the amount of the nation under the highest level of drought has increased over the past week. The hardest hit areas continue to be in the West, but the East continued to turn drier. The area under D4 has almost doubled since three months ago and about a third of the nation is now at a level of severe drought or higher.

Things really have gotten worse in Pennsylvania. Over a third of the state has now been designated as abnormally dry. This is over a four-fold increase from last week.

Things do not look much better in the near future as much of the area will receive less than an inch of rainfall over the next week. This is a good bit below average.

