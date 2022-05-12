A flow from the Atlantic Ocean with a disturbance to our south will give us cloudier weather for the end of the week. Friday will feature more clouds than sunshine. There can be a touch of drizzle in some places during the morning east of I-99. There will be a scattering of showers around during the midday and afternoon with a thunderstorm in spots. Highs Friday will be mostly in the upper 60s to the lower 70s; however, some places west of Route 219 will reach higher into the 70s. A scattering of showers seems likely on Saturday with a thunderstorm in a few spots. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday will feature some peeks of sunshine but an approaching front approaching from the west will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for the showers and thunderstorms seems will be during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 70s. The front will still be close enough for a couple of showers and thunderstorms to be around Monday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday will turn out to be a partly to mostly sunny day with a comfortable high near 70. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine Thursday. Highs will be close to, if not just above, 70. Warmer air will press in later next week.

