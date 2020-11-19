What does this winter have in store across the US?

(WTAJ) — While we give you are own winter forecast, it’s always interesting at looking at other forecasts.

Here is NOAA’s winter forecast which gives better odds of warmer than average temperatures across the nation.

Their forecast relies almost mostly on what is typical for La Nina winters. Here is what La Nina tends to bring our country.

The NOAA forecast also shows most of the unsettled weather in the North and across the Great Lakes States.

NOAA didn’t do too bad last year, but were off on the extent of the warmth and position of the wet weather.

The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for weather closer to an El Nino rather than La Nina. It has cold and snowy in the Northeast and dry in the Northwest.

Of course, look at last year’s forecast calling for a Polar Roller Coaster and for it to be specifically cold and snowy in our region and you saw how that worked out. And their start for the forecast for this November hasn’t started the best either.