We will have a milder night compared to the past couple of nights. There will be a clear to partly cloudy sky with the slightest chance for a shower by the end of the night near and west of Route 219. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. The first of two fronts will slip through the area on Tuesday bringing a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms to the area on Tuesday. The best chance will be during the afternoon though many spots will stay rain-free. It will be warm and a touch bit more humid Tuesday with highs in the 80s.

A second front could bring a shower or thunderstorm to places on Wednesday; otherwise, it will be a warm and humid day with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday will be warm, but a little less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. While a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, most of us should be rain-free. Friday will feature sunshine, a few clouds with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. The weekend will be quite warm. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. It will turn a bit more humid on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Monday will also be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm in places. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

