The first of two fronts moved through the area today and did bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. While a lot of spots were missed, some of the places that got hit received strong winds and hail. The showers and thunderstorms have moved out and the rest of tonight will be partly cloudy and a bit muggy. The places that got some rain will have some fog. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

A second front could bring a shower or thunderstorm to places on Wednesday; otherwise, it will be a warm and humid day with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday will be warm, but a little less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. While a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, most of us should be rain-free. Friday will feature sunshine and a few clouds with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. The weekend will be quite warm. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. It will turn a bit more humid on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Monday will also be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Another surge of heat may follow later next week.

