A front will stall to our south on Thursday. A disturbance will move along this front which will help take scattered morning showers to more numerous showers and thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon. It will still be humid, but not nearly as warm on Thursday with highs in the 70s. Behind this system, a very refreshing air mass will move into the region for Friday and the weekend. We’ll have sunshine that will mix with just a few clouds on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Monday will be a little warmer and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a thunderstorm by the end of the day. Highs will be near 80. There will be a better chance of some showers and thunderstorms with the next front on Tuesday. Highs will be near to just above 80. Wednesday will be seasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 80.

