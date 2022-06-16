Starting the morning with just a few showers and storms to our east well ahead of the cold front. Late morning through early afternoon we will see a mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures will once again surge into the upper 80s. Dewpoints remain elevated so the humidity will be with us once more. By early evening, the cold front approaches from our northwest with a line of showers and storms. A few storms have the potential to be strong and even severe. Main threats include damaging winds and hail.

The SPC has place us in an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for severe storms. This means the conditions are favorable for numerous strong storms between about 4 pm through 8 pm.

There could be a few lingering showers for Friday morning but not much. High pressure builds into the region with dry air and a good deal of sunshine. Expect a pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight we sit quiet and clear with lows in the mid-50s.

A beautiful Saturday is in store with mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Very comfortable as dewpoints sit in the 40s!! Overnight we sit cool and clear with lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday remains pleasant with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight we remain cool with lows in the low 50s.

Monday the heat will slowly start to move back in along with the cloud cover. Looking mostly cloudy for Monday with an afternoon and evening shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday marks the first official day of summer! Highs will surge back into the 80s!!

