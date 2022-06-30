Tonight will be clear and mild. While it will not be as cool as recent nights, it won’t be as uncomfortable as a typical late-June night.

Friday will turn hot and more humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. With a surge of higher humidity and heat, some places will have a thunderstorm during the afternoon. While not every spot will get hit, those that do can have a downpour and perhaps strong winds. Highs Friday will be close to 90. This front will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday, though right now it does not look like the day will be a total washout. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s.

Behind the front, we will have both clouds and sunshine Sunday. A shower cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine Sunday with highs will be in the lower 80s. Monday will be a nice day with sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with warm afternoons. A thunderstorm is possible on either afternoon. Highs each day will be in the middle 80s. It will stay quite warm for the end of the week.

