One more cold night, seasonable temperatures for midweek

After the coldest day of the season so far, we will see a brief warming trend for the middle of the week. Overnight we’ll see mostly clear skies and lows dropping back into the teens. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will feature seasonable temperatures with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. By Wednesday afternoon, we will see increasing clouds as a cold front approaches. A few flurries can’t be ruled out overnight into Thursday. Lows will be in the low 20s.

Thursday we will stay under cloudy skies and the chance of scattered snow flurries will continue. A quick dusting is again likely for a few areas with highs in the upper 30s. Friday the cold front will have passed, and we’ll see high temperatures in the low 30s.

Saturday, we stay chilly with mostly cloudy skies and highs will be in the upper 20s to a few low 30s. A few models are brining in chances of snow into early next week, while its too far out for details stay tuned as we get closer.

