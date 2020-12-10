Update: Northern Lights won’t be visible from US

(WTAJ) — For those who were excited that tonight’s clear sky would be lead to the chance to see the northern lights due to the recent coronal mass ejection from the sun, some very bad news.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has downgraded their forecast for the intensity of the geomagnetic storm anticipated to produce visible aurora much further south than usual from a G3 (strong) to a G1 (minor).

They came up with this new forecast after reviewing observations from the initial shock as it passed the NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday. The energy there was less than needed to produce a G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm.

On the bright side, if you were upset the clouds were going to ruin a show last night, you didn’t miss a thing.

