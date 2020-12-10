Northern Lights may be seen across parts of the US

A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) earlier in the week has sent a burst of energy from the sun and a stream of particles to our planet. Normal amounts are usually deflected around Earth by a doughnut shaped magnetic shield around Earth, but increased levels from solar storms like this find their way into that doughnut hole.  Enough energy and the line where the aurora is visible extends further south.

Normally something visible only in parts of Alaska and northern Canada, that line is forecasted to extend into the northern US from NYC westward to northern Oregon Wednesday night into Friday morning.  Some auroral activity (expect a greening of the sky, not the beautiful ribbons on light you may have seen in photos) as far south as North Carolina west to Northern California.

Here is the NOAA breakdown for this event. (see below for what the numbers mean)

            Dec 09        Dec 10        Dec 11
            Wednesday     Thursday      Friday
1am-4am                    5kP(G1)      4     
4am-7am                    4kP          4     
7am-10am                   4kP          3     
10am-1pm                   4kP          3     
1pm-4pm                    4kP          3     
4pm-7pm                    4kP          3  

7pm-10pm       5kP (G1)    5kP (G1)              

10pm-1am       7kP (G1)    6kP (G2)     
   (next day)

What do these numbers mean?

The Kp-index describes the disturbance of the Earth's magnetic field caused by the solar wind. The faster the solar wind blows, the greater the turbulence. The index ranges from 0, for low activity, to 9, which means that an intense geomagnetic storm is under way

The G scale helps to easily show how this disturbance for the magnetic field will effect us. 

G1 - Minor     Minor communication issues, high latitude aurora
G2 - Moderate  High latitude power issues
G3 - Strong    Mid latitude auroras, GPS disruptions
G4 - Severe    Widespread power voltage problems
G5 - Extreme   Auroras visible to Caribbean, power grid failures

How to best view the possible northern lights?

First of all, clouds will probably ruin our chances into Thursday morning. Thursday night into early Friday morning is our best chance. To see them, find a spot with a dark horizon to the north. This time around you likely will see a green draped color. Again don’t be disappointed if what you see is not the same as what you see on some pictures. Those are long exposure photos that capture something our eyes can’t.

When was the last time we had a good show in our area? That was near Halloween in the early to mid 2000s when Trick or Treaters had a red sky visible to the north.

