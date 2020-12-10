Northern Lights may be seen across parts of the US

A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) earlier in the week has sent a burst of energy from the sun and a stream of particles to our planet. Normal amounts are usually deflected around Earth by a doughnut shaped magnetic shield around Earth, but increased levels from solar storms like this find their way into that doughnut hole. Enough energy and the line where the aurora is visible extends further south.

Normally something visible only in parts of Alaska and northern Canada, that line is forecasted to extend into the northern US from NYC westward to northern Oregon Wednesday night into Friday morning. Some auroral activity (expect a greening of the sky, not the beautiful ribbons on light you may have seen in photos) as far south as North Carolina west to Northern California.

Here is the NOAA breakdown for this event. (see below for what the numbers mean)

Dec 09 Dec 10 Dec 11 Wednesday Thursday Friday

1am-4am 5kP(G1) 4

4am-7am 4kP 4

7am-10am 4kP 3

10am-1pm 4kP 3

1pm-4pm 4kP 3

4pm-7pm 4kP 3 7pm-10pm 5kP (G1) 5kP (G1) 10pm-1am 7kP (G1) 6kP (G2) (next day) What do these numbers mean? The Kp-index describes the disturbance of the Earth's magnetic field caused by the solar wind. The faster the solar wind blows, the greater the turbulence. The index ranges from 0, for low activity, to 9, which means that an intense geomagnetic storm is under way The G scale helps to easily show how this disturbance for the magnetic field will effect us. G1 - Minor Minor communication issues, high latitude aurora G2 - Moderate High latitude power issues G3 - Strong Mid latitude auroras, GPS disruptions G4 - Severe Widespread power voltage problems G5 - Extreme Auroras visible to Caribbean, power grid failures

How to best view the possible northern lights?

First of all, clouds will probably ruin our chances into Thursday morning. Thursday night into early Friday morning is our best chance. To see them, find a spot with a dark horizon to the north. This time around you likely will see a green draped color. Again don’t be disappointed if what you see is not the same as what you see on some pictures. Those are long exposure photos that capture something our eyes can’t.

When was the last time we had a good show in our area? That was near Halloween in the early to mid 2000s when Trick or Treaters had a red sky visible to the north.