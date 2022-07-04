After a nice day, Monday evening will keep with the relatively low humidity as temperatures fall back into the 70s for fireworks this evening.





We’ll see mostly clear skies early go to mostly cloudy overnight.



Tuesday will be back to the humidity and also a threat for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms could be severe as the Storm Prediction Center has most of Central Pennsylvania under a ‘Slight Risk’, level 2 of 5, for severe weather.



The main threats will be damaging gusts, hail, and heavy downpours, with a much lower threat for an isolated tornado.



There will then be another threat for showers and storms overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

