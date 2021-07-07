Multiple power outages reported across Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — Multiple buildings in Central Pennsylvania are experiencing power outages due to severe weather, according to Penelec.
According to Penelec’s 24/7 Power Center, 5,141 outages were reported in Cambria County as of 6:35 p.m. 2,736 outages were reported in Johnstown.
Jefferson County has 128 outages reported and Somerset County has 628 outages reported, according to the power center.
Other counties in our region reported the following outages as of 5:52 p.m:
- BEDFORD: 37
- BLAIR: 1,452
- CAMERON: 0
- CENTRE: 450
- CLEARFIELD: 44
- ELK: 0
- HUNTINGDON: 686
“Crews will work through the night and overnight into tomorrow, however long it takes to get the last customer restored,” a representative from Penelec said, in a statement.
