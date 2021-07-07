Multiple power outages reported across Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — Multiple buildings in Central Pennsylvania are experiencing power outages due to severe weather, according to Penelec.

According to Penelec’s 24/7 Power Center, 5,141 outages were reported in Cambria County as of 6:35 p.m. 2,736 outages were reported in Johnstown.

Jefferson County has 128 outages reported and Somerset County has 628 outages reported, according to the power center.

A tree fell on a house on Clarion Street in Johnstown, causing damage.

Other counties in our region reported the following outages as of 5:52 p.m:

BEDFORD: 37

BLAIR: 1,452

CAMERON: 0

CENTRE: 450

CLEARFIELD: 44

ELK: 0

HUNTINGDON: 686

“Crews will work through the night and overnight into tomorrow, however long it takes to get the last customer restored,” a representative from Penelec said, in a statement.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we work to update it with the latest information.