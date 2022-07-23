Tonight, we sit quiet and under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will still sit mild in the mid to upper 60s due to a south wind at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be quite hot and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. While the chance for a thunderstorm will not be zero, most of us will be rain-free Sunday. Best chance for showers and storms is looking to be our northern counties. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s Sunday. Overnight we remain mild with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s with linger scattered showers and thunderstorms.

An approaching front will bring a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Monday. It will still be warm and humid on Monday with highs in low to mid 80s.

A dry day in store for Tuesday as we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will also sit right around average in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows drop into the low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday remain a bit unsettled as the chance for showers and thunderstorms move back in by late in the day Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both Wednesday and Thursday .

