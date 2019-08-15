Mount LaFayette , New Hampshire captured by Garrett & Brittany

This video was captured by viewers Garrett and Brittany on Mount LaFayette, in New Hampshire while they were on vacation.

The video is showing mountain clouds forming. This can happen in our area too! Topography can play a big role in weather. When wind blows towards a mountain, it will move upwards, this will cause the air to rise. As air rises, it will cool. When air is cooling, it cannot hold as much water vapor. This will cause it to condense, and the water vapor turns to water droplets which will form a cloud.

Clouds can also form on a mountain even if it is not windy. This will happen if the mountain is warmer compared to the air around it, it will force the air to rise. Once again, as the air rises it will cool, which will start the process of condensation and cloud formation.

Thanks for sharing this awesome weather video with us!