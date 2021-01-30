Morning weather forecast Saturday, January 30, 2021

Today will turn out to be partly to mostly cloudy near and west of Route 219, but we’ll have sunshine mixed with some high clouds farther to the east. It will not be as windy, nor as cold as recent days. Highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Clouds will continue to stream in tonight and there is a slight chance for a touch of snow by dawn in the counties near the Maryland border.

Clouds will continue to thicken early Sunday. There is a storm that is going to be passing very close to the area Sunday through Monday. The worst of the storm is going to clip the region to bring a significant snowfall to part of the region. Right now it seems like light snow will develop from the south the north Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 20s to near 30. The snow will be steadier, and in spots a little heavier, Sunday night into the midday Monday. Accumulations will range from one to three inches north of I-80 but there is a likelihood for 6” or more in areas closer to the Maryland border and east of I-99. Again, there is a lot of uncertainty with the storm. Any shift in the movement of the system can bring more or less snow. The snow will taper to scattered snow showers later Monday and Monday night. Highs on Monday will be near to just above 30. Tuesday will be blustery with just chance for some snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. Wednesday will not be too chilly for this time of the year with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. We’ll warm even more Thursday into Friday. In fact, the next front likely will bring some rain showers into the area on Friday.