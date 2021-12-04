Morning weather forecast Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday will become partly to mostly sunny with a breezy afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. It will be a little chillier Saturday night with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Sunday and it will start to turn windy ahead of the next front. Temperatures on Sunday will try to reach the lower to middle 40s during the day, then will dip a little in the evening before rising again later Sunday night. A strong cold front will bring rain showers Monday morning. It will also be windy and there may even be a rumble of thunder as the front passes. Behind the front, it will be windy, and it will turn much colder with rain showers changing to snow showers. Highs Monday morning into early afternoon will be near to just above 50, but temperatures will drop during the afternoon. Tuesday will be brisk and chilly with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a couple of flurries. Highs will be in the 30s. The next storm system will likely bring a wintry mix on Wednesday. We’ll have a much better idea about that system as we head into the early part of next week. We do think that behind the system we’ll likely have a bit of a warmup for the end of next week before colder air returns for the middle of the month.

