Morning weather forecast Saturday, December 19, 2020

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be quite cold. Low temperatures will be in the teens.Saturday will be seasonably chilly with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. Temperatures will not drop too much Saturday night thanks to a good deal of clouds. Lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The next front may bring a few showers of rain and snow on Sunday. We’ll have a good deal of clouds Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40. The chill will ease only a little more on Monday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be near 40.

A weak disturbance will bring some flurries and snow showers on Tuesday. It will be brisk and cold with highs in the 30s. Wednesday will be slightly milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 40. A cold front will bring some rain and snow showers on Christmas Eve day. Highs will be in the upper 30s but it may start to turn colder later in the day as an arctic front moves through the area. These fronts can bring situations with wet roads quickly freezing and then covered with burst of snow. Therefore, this is something we will watch as time gets much closer. Behind that front, much colder air will move in for Christmas day into the following weekend. Christmas day will be windy and it will turn colder with flurries and snow showers. Temperatures will start in the 20s and then likely will drop into the teens in places during the afternoon. The wind is going to make even feel much colder.