Morning Forecast, Wednesday September 9, 2020

This morning we will be partially clear with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight clouds will increase. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday there will be a rather cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. Most of the showers will be in the eastern counties. Thursday will be quite a humid day. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday we will have drizzle early and then clouds will break. Temperatures on Friday will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night clouds will move in and showers will arrive. Sunday we could still see a few showers or thunderstorms. Otherwise on Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Monday there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest and will be light. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sun. In the afternoon hours there could be a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.