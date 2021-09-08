Morning Forecast, Wednesday September 8, 2021

This morning we will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with some showers or even a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some locations will reach the lower 80s. Winds will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will taper off tonight and we will have a variable cloudy sky with some patchy fog.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out in spots in our western counties. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be cool as low temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday high pressure will be in place. Friday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a clear sky.

Saturday there will be sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday we will have high temperatures in the mid 70s. Sunday there will be clouds and sunshine. Sunday night into Monday morning we will have a partly cloudy sky with a shower or two. Sunday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Monday we will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.