Morning Forecast, Wednesday September 22, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with some rainfall. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Today a low pressure system will make its way in for the first day of fall. This system will bring a soaking rain to us for the middle half of the week. Today we will be cloudy with times of rain. There could also be some rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will also be breezy. Winds today will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will continue to see some rainfall. Tonight it will be heavy with downpours at times. Our low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties until 4:00 PM on Thursday. If you come across a roadway covered in water, make sure to turn around and take an alternate route.

Thursday we will see rainfall early tapering off to showers as the day progresses. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. There will be a chill in the air. Friday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have high pressure building in, by the afternoon we will have a mostly sunny sky. Friday night temperatures will dip back into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday we will also have sunshine and only a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.