Morning Forecast, Wednesday September 1, 2021

This morning will be foggy with a steady rainfall. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Today will be a cloudy and foggy day with rainfall. At times, the rain will fall at heavy rates.

If you live in an area prone to flooding, you will want to be prepared. It looks like in our southern counties we could pick up 2-4″ of rain. Some locations will see even higher amounts upwards of 6 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Centre, Clearfield, Indiana, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties until 8:00 AM Thursday.

Remember, if you come across a roadway covered in water, turn around do not drown. Temperatures will be cooler due to clouds and rain. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. We will see the rainfall moving out tonight.

Temperatures tonight will be in the 50s.

THURSDAY

We will become sunny, as high pressure builds in. Thursday afternoon we will become mostly sunny. Despite the sunshine, with the amount of water we see on Wednesday, we could have river flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Little Juniata River at Spruce Creek until 9:00 PM Thursday. A Flood Warning for Frankstown Branch of the Juniata at Williamsburg until 11:20 PM Thursday. A Flood Warning for Aughwick Creek at Shirleysburg from until further notice and a Flood Warning for the Youghiogheny River near Confluence from until 1:41 AM Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s. Friday will be a mostly sunny day.

FRIDAY

High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest and will be light. Friday night we will have a mostly clear sky. Temperatures on Friday night will drop into the 50s. Saturday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Late in the day Saturday, a front may start to move in bringing us a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday temperatures will be in the 70s.