Morning Forecast, Wednesday October 7, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the 50s with patchy clouds. Today a front will move through, but it is looking like a dry front. Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The front will not really bring us rainfall, but it will bring in some gusty winds. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Some gusts could reach over 30 miles an hour. If you have anything outdoors that could blow away, you will want to secure them down. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Low temperatures on tonight will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday we will have clouds and sun with a sprinkle around. Thursday will be a cooler day. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be a cooler day. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have a clear sky with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be a chilly night. Friday there will be sunshine mixing in with clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday remnants of a storm will be just to our south. At this point it looks like Saturday will be dry with times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the north between three to five miles an hour. Sunday there will be a rather cloudy sky. Sunday there could be some rainfall in the south from a system moving just to the south and east of Central PA. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday night will be cloudy with some rainfall into Monday morning. Low temperatures on Monday night will fall into the 40s.

Monday we will have times of rain as the day goes on. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night we will fall into the 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sun. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.