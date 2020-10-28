Morning Forecast, Wednesday October 28, 2020

This morning will be cloudy with showers and drizzle. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today we will have a cloudy and damp start, but slowly clouds will try to break. Late in the day, we should see a few peeks of sunshine. Clouds will move back in tonight. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a rather cloudy sky.

Thursday the remnants of Zeta will move through just to our south. That means on Thursday we will have a cloudy day with some times of rainfall. At times, the rain could be heavy. This rain will help ease our drought. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday evening if you are Trick or Treating, make sure to take the umbrella with you. Thursday night we will be cloudy with more rain. Our low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Friday we will have a few lingering showers and then it will taper off. North of I-80 in the morning, a few snowflakes could be mixed in too. It does look like it will stay rather cloudy on Friday, but clouds may slowly break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Behind the system on Friday night chilly air will settle in. Our low temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky. High pressure will be over the region on Saturday. We will have a mostly sunny day but it will be cool. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a clear sky.

Sunday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Late Sunday a shower or two cannot be ruled out. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night into Monday morning there could be a few showers around with a cloudy sky. Monday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 40s. Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also have a few sprinkles and flurries around. Monday will be a chilly day, and strong winds from the northwest will not help. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday high pressure builds in. We will be mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s.